Comparison of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH)

We are comparing Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.59 N/A -0.11 0.00 Nuveen Global High Income Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 39.01% of Nuveen Global High Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.5% 2.43% 7.58% 12.85% 6.92% 11.42% Nuveen Global High Income Fund -1.85% -0.9% 2.46% 2.74% -3.33% 12.75%

For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Summary

Nuveen Global High Income Fund beats Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund on 3 of the 4 factors.