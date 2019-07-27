Comparison of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH)

We are comparing Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|12
|15.59
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 39.01% of Nuveen Global High Income Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|1.5%
|2.43%
|7.58%
|12.85%
|6.92%
|11.42%
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|-1.85%
|-0.9%
|2.46%
|2.74%
|-3.33%
|12.75%
For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Nuveen Global High Income Fund
Summary
Nuveen Global High Income Fund beats Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund on 3 of the 4 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.