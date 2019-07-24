Comparison of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|12
|15.42
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust are owned by institutional investors at 21.27% and 0.46% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|1.5%
|2.43%
|7.58%
|12.85%
|6.92%
|11.42%
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0.54%
|-0.91%
|4.5%
|12.46%
|5.67%
|8.28%
For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.
