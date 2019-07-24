Comparison of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.42 N/A -0.11 0.00 Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust are owned by institutional investors at 21.27% and 0.46% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.5% 2.43% 7.58% 12.85% 6.92% 11.42% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.54% -0.91% 4.5% 12.46% 5.67% 8.28%

For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.