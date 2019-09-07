Comparison of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|12
|15.92
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.25
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 3.74% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.89%
|1.22%
|3.93%
|10.88%
|10.59%
|13.52%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.04%
|1.13%
|1.79%
|2.24%
|2.48%
|2.57%
For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund was more bullish than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
