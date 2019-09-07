Comparison of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.92 N/A -0.11 0.00 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.25 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 3.74% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.89% 1.22% 3.93% 10.88% 10.59% 13.52% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.04% 1.13% 1.79% 2.24% 2.48% 2.57%

For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund was more bullish than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.