Comparison of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM)

Both Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|12
|16.04
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|12
|47.48
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 25.04% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.89%
|1.22%
|3.93%
|10.88%
|10.59%
|13.52%
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|-0.33%
|1.96%
|-3.16%
|-1%
|-15.44%
|6.8%
For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has stronger performance than Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
Summary
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.
