Comparison of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:CEF)

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:CEF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.11
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 22.39% of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 2.46% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|2.72%
|-3.28%
|1.62%
|-4.46%
|-14.51%
|16.13%
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|0.73%
|-0.32%
|-2.98%
|6.74%
|-6.86%
|-1.44%
For the past year Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund has 16.13% stronger performance while Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has -1.44% weaker performance.
Summary
Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund beats on 3 of the 3 factors Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.