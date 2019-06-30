Comparison of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:CEF)

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:CEF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust N/A 0.00 N/A -1.11 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.39% of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 2.46% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 2.72% -3.28% 1.62% -4.46% -14.51% 16.13% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.73% -0.32% -2.98% 6.74% -6.86% -1.44%

For the past year Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund has 16.13% stronger performance while Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has -1.44% weaker performance.

Summary

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund beats on 3 of the 3 factors Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.