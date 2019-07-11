Comparison of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB)

Both Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 22.39% of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 40.23% of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|2.72%
|-3.28%
|1.62%
|-4.46%
|-14.51%
|16.13%
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.63%
|1.41%
|3.62%
|10.25%
|2.61%
|7.8%
For the past year Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
