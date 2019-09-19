Comparison of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ)

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|16
|20.80
|N/A
|0.38
|43.37
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|262.89
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 6.63% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 shares are held by institutional investors while 41.06% of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|1.17%
|1.79%
|3.03%
|4.97%
|2.74%
|8.14%
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|-0.3%
|0%
|1.01%
|3.74%
|0%
|3.74%
For the past year Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has stronger performance than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
