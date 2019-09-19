Comparison of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ)

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 16 20.80 N/A 0.38 43.37 Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 262.89

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.63% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 shares are held by institutional investors while 41.06% of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 1.17% 1.79% 3.03% 4.97% 2.74% 8.14% Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.3% 0% 1.01% 3.74% 0% 3.74%

For the past year Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has stronger performance than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.