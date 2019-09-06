Comparison of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM)

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 16 22.37 N/A 0.38 43.37 Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 16.83 N/A 0.65 20.03

Table 1 highlights Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.63% and 21.9% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 1.17% 1.79% 3.03% 4.97% 2.74% 8.14% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.77% 1.95% 1.58% 7.55% 6.42% 10.46%

For the past year Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 was less bullish than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.

Summary

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats on 5 of the 7 factors Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.