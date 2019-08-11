Comparison of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB) and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 16 21.46 N/A 0.38 43.37 BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.63% and 28.35%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 1.17% 1.79% 3.03% 4.97% 2.74% 8.14% BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 1.82% 4.72% 5.98% 12.37% 11.74% 17.86%

For the past year Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s stock price has smaller growth than BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Summary

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.