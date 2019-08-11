Comparison of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB) and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|16
|21.46
|N/A
|0.38
|43.37
|BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.63% and 28.35%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|1.17%
|1.79%
|3.03%
|4.97%
|2.74%
|8.14%
|BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|1.82%
|4.72%
|5.98%
|12.37%
|11.74%
|17.86%
For the past year Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s stock price has smaller growth than BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
Summary
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.