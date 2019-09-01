Comparison of Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKX) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT)

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.83 N/A 0.54 27.99 Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 15.51% and 10.65%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.4% 3.55% 7.51% 14.4% 12.54% 19.64% Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.64% 1.15% 1.66% 7.99% 4.17% 12.87%

For the past year Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was more bullish than Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Summary

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income which are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes and are rated Baa, BBB or higher with an average maturity of 20.17 years. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) California Municipal Bond Index and the S&P National Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as Nuveen California AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 21, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.