Comparison of Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKX) and Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (NYSE:SFE)

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) and Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (NYSE:SFE) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.95 N/A 0.54 27.99 Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A 0.59 19.76

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Safeguard Scientifics Inc. Safeguard Scientifics Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Safeguard Scientifics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Safeguard Scientifics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 7.7%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Safeguard Scientifics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 15.51% and 69.6% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 1% of Safeguard Scientifics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.4% 3.55% 7.51% 14.4% 12.54% 19.64% Safeguard Scientifics Inc. -0.34% -2.26% 3.09% 23.08% 2.91% 35.5%

For the past year Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Safeguard Scientifics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Safeguard Scientifics Inc. beats Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income which are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes and are rated Baa, BBB or higher with an average maturity of 20.17 years. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) California Municipal Bond Index and the S&P National Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as Nuveen California AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 21, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings in Fintech sector. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round. The firm prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, financial services, and healthcare sector. Within the technology sector, it invests in software as a service, adtech / digital media, Internet of Everything, enhanced security, predictive analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, enterprise software, technology enabled services, internet/new media, financial technology, cloud, mobile, social, big data, in memory, and selected business services with capital requirements of up to $25 million. Within healthcare sector, the firm invests in molecular and point-of-care diagnostics, medical devices, regenerative medicine, medical technology, digital health, healthcare technology, specialty pharmaceuticals, and selected healthcare services. It invests throughout the United States with a focus on Mid-Atlantic region, and Southeastern Canada. The firm primarily invests between $5 million and $25 million in growth equity financing and between $5 million and $10 million in early-stage financing. It typically invests in the capital structures including owner financed and bootstrapped companies, corporate division or business unit, and venture capital-backed seeking a growth partner. The firm prefers to be the largest shareholder in its portfolio companies, with ownership in the range of 20 percent to 50 percent. However, it may occasionally take a majority or smaller stake in its portfolio companies. It prefers to invest in companies having proprietary technology and intellectual property. The firm prefers to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. The company was founded in 1953 as Lancaster Corporation and changed its name to Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. in 1981. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania with an additional office in Weston, Massachusetts.