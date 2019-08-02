Comparison of Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKX) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM)

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.67 N/A 0.54 27.99 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 17 2.25 N/A 0.28 81.97

In table 1 we can see Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0.00% -2.3% 0.7%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $35, with potential upside of 54.19%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 15.51% and 39.5%. Competitively, 3.6% are Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.4% 3.55% 7.51% 14.4% 12.54% 19.64% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. -5.52% -3.64% 58.58% 77.57% 10.33% 153.04%

For the past year Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Summary

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. beats Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund on 7 of the 10 factors.

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income which are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes and are rated Baa, BBB or higher with an average maturity of 20.17 years. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) California Municipal Bond Index and the S&P National Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as Nuveen California AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 21, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.