Comparison of Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKX) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS)

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.10 N/A 0.54 26.22 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 15.51% and 35.63%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund -0.21% 1.5% 6.28% 11.28% 5.18% 12.07% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund -0.86% -0.17% 0.48% -1.38% 0.82% 3.67%

For the past year Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.

Summary

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income which are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes and are rated Baa, BBB or higher with an average maturity of 20.17 years. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) California Municipal Bond Index and the S&P National Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as Nuveen California AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 21, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.