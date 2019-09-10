Comparison of Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKX) and Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

This is a contrast between Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) and Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.81 N/A 0.54 27.99 Franklin Resources Inc. 33 2.34 N/A 2.78 11.75

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Franklin Resources Inc. Franklin Resources Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Franklin Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Franklin Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 10.6%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Franklin Resources Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Franklin Resources Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Franklin Resources Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $35 average target price and a 25.99% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Franklin Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 15.51% and 51.1% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Franklin Resources Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.4% 3.55% 7.51% 14.4% 12.54% 19.64% Franklin Resources Inc. -6.9% -6.77% -4.14% 12.17% -4.9% 10.01%

For the past year Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has stronger performance than Franklin Resources Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Franklin Resources Inc. beats Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income which are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes and are rated Baa, BBB or higher with an average maturity of 20.17 years. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) California Municipal Bond Index and the S&P National Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as Nuveen California AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 21, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.