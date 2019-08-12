Comparison of Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKX) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV)

Both Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.85 N/A 0.54 27.99 Apollo Investment Corporation 16 4.30 N/A 1.02 16.01

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Apollo Investment Corporation. Apollo Investment Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is presently more expensive than Apollo Investment Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 5.3% 2.9%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Apollo Investment Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 15.51% and 43.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.51% of Apollo Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.4% 3.55% 7.51% 14.4% 12.54% 19.64% Apollo Investment Corporation -1.45% 3.28% 5.01% 8.64% -8.56% 31.85%

For the past year Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Apollo Investment Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Apollo Investment Corporation beats Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income which are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes and are rated Baa, BBB or higher with an average maturity of 20.17 years. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) California Municipal Bond Index and the S&P National Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as Nuveen California AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 21, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.