Comparison of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ) and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 14.68 N/A -0.02 0.00 Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 17.06 N/A 0.02 468.42

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.85% of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 26.94% of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.47% 3.27% 3.85% 9.57% 1.65% 9.11% Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.34% 1.37% 2.53% 6.84% 1.83% 6.59%

For the past year Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was more bullish than Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.

Summary

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.