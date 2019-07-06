Comparison of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Both Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 14.65 N/A -0.02 0.00 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 101 1.35 N/A 7.82 15.07

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 12.6% 2.3%

Analyst Ratings

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. is $115, which is potential 7.10% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.85% of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 96.3% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.5% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.47% 3.27% 3.85% 9.57% 1.65% 9.11% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -1.16% -0.99% 20.71% 13.89% -4.79% 48.28%

For the past year Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.