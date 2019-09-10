Comparison of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ) and Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) and Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 15.14 N/A 0.57 23.77 Noah Holdings Limited 42 0.00 N/A 1.95 16.59

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and Noah Holdings Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Noah Holdings Limited has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Noah Holdings Limited, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Noah Holdings Limited 0.00% 14.2% 10.8%

Analyst Ratings

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and Noah Holdings Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Noah Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Noah Holdings Limited is $52, which is potential 67.58% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.85% of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 79.4% of Noah Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 84.6% of Noah Holdings Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.05% 2.72% 5% 10.53% 7.18% 13.24% Noah Holdings Limited -3.92% -27.75% -40.07% -27.49% -37.23% -25.35%

For the past year Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund had bullish trend while Noah Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Noah Holdings Limited beats on 8 of the 11 factors Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. Its wealth management products and services include fixed income products, such as corporate credit products, real estate credit funds, factoring products, and mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buyouts, and others; private equity products, such as investments in various private equity funds sponsored by domestic and international asset/fund management firms, as well as real estate equity funds and private equity funds of funds; secondary market equity fund products; and insurance products, mutual funds, and other products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.