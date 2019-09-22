Comparison of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Janus Henderson Group plc 22 1.86 N/A 2.25 8.91

In table 1 we can see Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Janus Henderson Group plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Janus Henderson Group plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Janus Henderson Group plc’s average price target is $23.55, while its potential upside is 8.88%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.54% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.4% of Janus Henderson Group plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.97% of Janus Henderson Group plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -1.7% 2.67% 6.98% 9.15% 13.57% 17.2% Janus Henderson Group plc -12.85% -7.17% -20.1% -8.86% -37.59% -3.14%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has 17.2% stronger performance while Janus Henderson Group plc has -3.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Janus Henderson Group plc beats on 6 of the 7 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.