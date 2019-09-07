Comparison of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 13.92 N/A 1.31 12.40 Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.49% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 17.69% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.12% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.74% 2.33% 5.25% 12.46% 10.69% 16.24% Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. -7.28% -12.79% -26.79% -32.41% -51.49% -6.49%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund had bullish trend while Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. was formed on July 26, 2005 2012 is domiciled in the United States.