Comparison of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) and 57161 (:)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) and 57161 (:), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 13.46 N/A 1.31 12.40 57161 N/A 0.00 N/A -3.70 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and 57161’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and 57161’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% 57161 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.49% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 65.24% of 57161 are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.23% of 57161’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.74% 2.33% 5.25% 12.46% 10.69% 16.24% 57161 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats 57161.