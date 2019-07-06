Comparison of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Janus Henderson Group plc 23 1.89 N/A 2.25 9.55

In table 1 we can see Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and Janus Henderson Group plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and Janus Henderson Group plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and Janus Henderson Group plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.83% and 61.7%. Comparatively, 0.97% are Janus Henderson Group plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 3.12% -3.78% 2.32% -4.89% -17.79% 20.4% Janus Henderson Group plc -4.4% -13.61% -8.47% -8% -36.75% 3.81%

For the past year Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund has stronger performance than Janus Henderson Group plc

Summary

Janus Henderson Group plc beats on 5 of the 6 factors Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.