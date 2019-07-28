Comparison of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC)

Both Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 12 17.57 N/A 2.73 3.85

Demonstrates Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.83% and 4.77% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 9.73% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 3.12% -3.78% 2.32% -4.89% -17.79% 20.4% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. -3.93% -12.88% -27.95% -15.27% -7.87% -6.07%

For the past year Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund had bullish trend while Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.