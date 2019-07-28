Comparison of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE)

Both Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.83% and 31.17%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|3.12%
|-3.78%
|2.32%
|-4.89%
|-17.79%
|20.4%
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|0%
|-0.42%
|2.42%
|3.11%
|0.42%
|16.34%
For the past year Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund has stronger performance than AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
