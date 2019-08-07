Comparison of NuCana plc (NCNA) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

We are comparing NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuCana plc 13 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00 Xencor Inc. 35 13.62 N/A 0.65 68.14

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of NuCana plc and Xencor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides NuCana plc and Xencor Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuCana plc 0.00% 0% 0% Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NuCana plc is 15 while its Current Ratio is 15. Meanwhile, Xencor Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.7 while its Quick Ratio is 6.7. NuCana plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Xencor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for NuCana plc and Xencor Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NuCana plc 0 0 0 0.00 Xencor Inc. 1 0 6 2.86

Meanwhile, Xencor Inc.’s consensus target price is $41, while its potential upside is 11.20%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NuCana plc and Xencor Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 38.7% and 86.1% respectively. NuCana plc’s share owned by insiders are 15.36%. Comparatively, Xencor Inc. has 13.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62% Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74%

For the past year NuCana plc had bearish trend while Xencor Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Xencor Inc. beats NuCana plc.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.