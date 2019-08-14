Comparison of NuCana plc (NCNA) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuCana plc 13 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00

Demonstrates NuCana plc and Synthorx Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuCana plc 0.00% 0% 0% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3%

Liquidity

NuCana plc’s Current Ratio is 15 while its Quick Ratio is 15. On the competitive side is, Synthorx Inc. which has a 22.2 Current Ratio and a 22.2 Quick Ratio. Synthorx Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NuCana plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for NuCana plc and Synthorx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NuCana plc 0 0 0 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Synthorx Inc.’s potential upside is 95.69% and its consensus price target is $30.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NuCana plc and Synthorx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 38.7% and 86.2% respectively. NuCana plc’s share held by insiders are 15.36%. Insiders Competitively, held 8.97% of Synthorx Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year NuCana plc was more bearish than Synthorx Inc.

Summary

Synthorx Inc. beats NuCana plc on 4 of the 7 factors.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.