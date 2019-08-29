Comparison of NuCana plc (NCNA) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuCana plc 12 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00 Moderna Inc. 19 46.75 N/A -1.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see NuCana plc and Moderna Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of NuCana plc and Moderna Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuCana plc 0.00% 0% 0% Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7%

Liquidity

15 and 15 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NuCana plc. Its rival Moderna Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. NuCana plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Moderna Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for NuCana plc and Moderna Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NuCana plc 0 0 1 3.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 152.84% for NuCana plc with average price target of $20. Meanwhile, Moderna Inc.’s average price target is $40, while its potential upside is 165.78%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Moderna Inc. is looking more favorable than NuCana plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NuCana plc and Moderna Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 38.7% and 42.4%. Insiders owned roughly 15.36% of NuCana plc’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 26.31% of Moderna Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62% Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21%

For the past year Moderna Inc. has weaker performance than NuCana plc

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Marina Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary drug therapeutics for addressing unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has three clinical development programs, such as IT-102 and IT-103, a celecoxib program drug candidates for the treatment of combined arthritis pain/hypertension and the treatment of pain requiring a high dose of celecoxib; CEQ508, an oral delivery of small interfering RNA against beta-catenin, combined with IT-102 to suppress polyps in the precancerous syndrome and orphan indication of familial adenomatous polyposis; and CEQ508 combined with IT-103 to treat colorectal cancer. Its preclinical pipeline includes oligotherapeutics for the treatment of bladder cancer, inflammatory bowel, and duchenne muscular dystrophy diseases. The company is based in City of Industry, California.