Comparison of NuCana plc (NCNA) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

We are contrasting NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuCana plc 13 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 80.94 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NuCana plc and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuCana plc 0.00% 0% 0% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 38.7% of NuCana plc shares are held by institutional investors while 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. NuCana plc’s share held by insiders are 15.36%. Insiders Competitively, held 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18%

For the past year NuCana plc had bearish trend while DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

NuCana plc beats DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.