Comparison of NuCana plc (NCNA) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuCana plc 12 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NuCana plc and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuCana plc 0.00% 0% 0% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4%

Liquidity

NuCana plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 15 and 15 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. NuCana plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

NuCana plc and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NuCana plc 0 0 1 3.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of NuCana plc is $20, with potential upside of 182.09%. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $15.5 consensus price target and a 122.06% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that NuCana plc appears more favorable than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 38.7% of NuCana plc shares are held by institutional investors while 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 15.36% of NuCana plc shares. Competitively, 58.2% are Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has weaker performance than NuCana plc

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors NuCana plc beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.