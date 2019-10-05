Comparison of NuCana plc (NCNA) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)

As Biotechnology businesses, NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuCana plc 8 0.00 12.88M -0.49 0.00 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 25.17M -0.36 0.00

Demonstrates NuCana plc and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us NuCana plc and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuCana plc 158,036,809.82% 0% 0% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,652,590,335.22% -20.5% -17.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NuCana plc are 15 and 15. Competitively, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.8 and 13.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. NuCana plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for NuCana plc and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NuCana plc 0 0 1 3.00 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NuCana plc’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 205.34%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NuCana plc and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 38.7% and 23.4%. NuCana plc’s share owned by insiders are 15.36%. Comparatively, 1.1% are Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24%

For the past year NuCana plc’s stock price has smaller decline than Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

NuCana plc beats on 6 of the 10 factors Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.