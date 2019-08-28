Comparison of Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) and Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

We will be contrasting the differences between Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) and Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuance Communications Inc. 17 2.36 N/A -0.22 0.00 Manhattan Associates Inc. 66 8.97 N/A 1.48 57.62

Demonstrates Nuance Communications Inc. and Manhattan Associates Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Nuance Communications Inc. and Manhattan Associates Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuance Communications Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 0.9% Manhattan Associates Inc. 0.00% 65.6% 29%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.91 beta means Nuance Communications Inc.’s volatility is 9.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Manhattan Associates Inc. has beta of 1.46 which is 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Nuance Communications Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Manhattan Associates Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Nuance Communications Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Manhattan Associates Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Nuance Communications Inc. and Manhattan Associates Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuance Communications Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Manhattan Associates Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Nuance Communications Inc. has a 30.49% upside potential and a consensus target price of $22. Manhattan Associates Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $96 consensus target price and a 14.54% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Nuance Communications Inc. seems more appealing than Manhattan Associates Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuance Communications Inc. and Manhattan Associates Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.1% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 0.9% of Nuance Communications Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of Manhattan Associates Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuance Communications Inc. -0.72% 3.48% -1.01% 6.6% 12.66% 25.77% Manhattan Associates Inc. -0.89% 22.16% 27.42% 75.2% 78.81% 100.59%

For the past year Nuance Communications Inc. has weaker performance than Manhattan Associates Inc.

Summary

Manhattan Associates Inc. beats Nuance Communications Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enables physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to accurately capture and document patient care in real-time on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions to ensure patient health information is accurately documented, coded, and evaluated; and diagnostic solutions that allows radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports. It also provides Dragon professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers. The Mobile segment provides a portfolio of virtual assistants and connected services built on voice recognition, text-to-speech, natural language understanding, dialog, and text input technologies to automotive manufacturers, device makers, and mobile operators. The Enterprise segment offers OnPremise solutions and services, an automated customer service solution comprising speech recognition, voice biometrics, transcription, text-to-speech, and dialog and analytics products; and OnDemand multichannel cloud, a platform that offers enterprises the ability to implement automatic customer service. The Imaging segment provides MFP Scan automation solutions to offer scanning and document management solutions; MFP Print automation solutions to deliver printing and document management solutions; and PDF and OCR software, a technology that enables the capture, creation, and management of document workflows. The company was formerly known as ScanSoft, Inc. and changed its name to Nuance Communications, Inc. in October 2005. Nuance Communications, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company operates in three segments: the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It provides supply chain solutions, such as distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel central and local solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions. The company also offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that offers trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services. In addition, it provides professional services, including solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; customer training and support services; and software enhancement services. Further, the company provides training and change management services; and resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. It offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.