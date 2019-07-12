Comparison of Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) and AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

This is a contrast between Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) and AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuance Communications Inc. 16 2.33 N/A -0.63 0.00 AppFolio Inc. 81 17.68 N/A 0.55 170.81

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Nuance Communications Inc. and AppFolio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuance Communications Inc. and AppFolio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuance Communications Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 0.9% AppFolio Inc. 0.00% 19.6% 12.2%

Risk & Volatility

Nuance Communications Inc. is 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.1. In other hand, AppFolio Inc. has beta of 1.31 which is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nuance Communications Inc. Its rival AppFolio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Nuance Communications Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AppFolio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Nuance Communications Inc. and AppFolio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuance Communications Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 AppFolio Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

$19.5 is Nuance Communications Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 20.00%. On the other hand, AppFolio Inc.’s potential downside is -42.39% and its average target price is $61.33. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Nuance Communications Inc. seems more appealing than AppFolio Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.8% of Nuance Communications Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.5% of AppFolio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Nuance Communications Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.34% of AppFolio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuance Communications Inc. 5.73% 3.57% 7.07% 1.26% 36.76% 33.86% AppFolio Inc. -3.9% 9.68% 43.34% 56.77% 66.68% 57.48%

For the past year Nuance Communications Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than AppFolio Inc.

Summary

AppFolio Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Nuance Communications Inc.

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enables physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to accurately capture and document patient care in real-time on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions to ensure patient health information is accurately documented, coded, and evaluated; and diagnostic solutions that allows radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports. It also provides Dragon professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers. The Mobile segment provides a portfolio of virtual assistants and connected services built on voice recognition, text-to-speech, natural language understanding, dialog, and text input technologies to automotive manufacturers, device makers, and mobile operators. The Enterprise segment offers OnPremise solutions and services, an automated customer service solution comprising speech recognition, voice biometrics, transcription, text-to-speech, and dialog and analytics products; and OnDemand multichannel cloud, a platform that offers enterprises the ability to implement automatic customer service. The Imaging segment provides MFP Scan automation solutions to offer scanning and document management solutions; MFP Print automation solutions to deliver printing and document management solutions; and PDF and OCR software, a technology that enables the capture, creation, and management of document workflows. The company was formerly known as ScanSoft, Inc. and changed its name to Nuance Communications, Inc. in October 2005. Nuance Communications, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the operational requirements of small and medium-sized property managers, including posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, and managing accounting and reporting to property owners, as well as for communicating with tenants and owners. The company also provides MyCase, a practice and case management solution that provides time tracking, billing, calendaring, client communication, and coordination with other lawyers and support staff, and legal document management and assembly for practitioners and small law firms. In addition, it offers Value+ services, such as its Website design and electronic payment services for property manager and law firm customers, as well as resident screening, background and credit checks, tenant liability insurance, maintenance contact center services, lead generation services, and debt collection services for property manager customers. As of December 31, 2016, it served 10,038 property manager customers; and 8,135 law firm customers. AppFolio, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.