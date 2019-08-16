Comparison of NRC Group Holdings Corp. (NRCG) and Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

NRC Group Holdings Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRCG) and Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) are two firms in the Waste Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NRC Group Holdings Corp. 10 1.16 N/A -12.37 0.00 Sharps Compliance Corp. 4 1.40 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides NRC Group Holdings Corp. and Sharps Compliance Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NRC Group Holdings Corp. 0.00% -104.9% -17.9% Sharps Compliance Corp. 0.00% -1.6% -1.2%

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NRC Group Holdings Corp. Its rival Sharps Compliance Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 1.9 respectively. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NRC Group Holdings Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for NRC Group Holdings Corp. and Sharps Compliance Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NRC Group Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Sharps Compliance Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Sharps Compliance Corp.’s potential upside is 23.63% and its average price target is $4.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.2% of NRC Group Holdings Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 20.6% of Sharps Compliance Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1% of NRC Group Holdings Corp.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 13.6% of Sharps Compliance Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NRC Group Holdings Corp. 4.16% 9.07% 41.73% 30.01% 21.39% 60.26% Sharps Compliance Corp. 1.09% 6.9% 9.76% -4.87% 5.1% 7.54%

For the past year NRC Group Holdings Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sharps Compliance Corp.

Summary

Sharps Compliance Corp. beats NRC Group Holdings Corp. on 6 of the 8 factors.

NRC Group Holdings Corp. provides various environmental, compliance, and waste management services to the marine and rail transportation, general industrial, and energy markets. The company is based in Great River, New York.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program. The company also provides Route-Based Pickup Service, a waste management service, which offers medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; TakeAway Recycle System, a solution for the collection and recycling of single-use medical devices from surgical centers and other healthcare facilities; and Universal Waste Shipback Systems, a solution for the collection, transportation, and recycling of light bulbs, batteries, and other mercury containing devices. In addition, it offers other solutions, such as TakeAway Environmental Return System, SharpsTracer, Sharps Secure, Needle Disposal System, Complete Needle Collection and Disposal System, Pitch-It IV Poles, Asset Return System, and Spill Kit and Recovery System, as well as Sharps MWMS, a medical waste management system. The company serves customers in home health care, retail clinics and immunizing pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, professional offices, assisted living and long-term care facilities, government, consumers, commercial, and agriculture markets, as well as distributors. Sharps Compliance Corp. was founded in 1992 and is based in Houston, Texas.