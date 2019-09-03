Comparison of Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 29 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Novus Therapeutics Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19 and its Quick Ratio is 19. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $33, while its potential downside is -21.07%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.3% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares and 35.8% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares. 2% are Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77%

For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc. has -47.32% weaker performance while Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has 136.77% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.