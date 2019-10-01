Comparison of Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

We will be contrasting the differences between Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.01 7.21M -1.71 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 9 0.00 1.85M -1.46 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics Inc. 966,617,509.05% -100.5% -88% Bicycle Therapeutics plc 21,662,763.47% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Novus Therapeutics Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 8.3 and its Quick Ratio is 8.3. Bicycle Therapeutics plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s potential upside is 63.92% and its consensus target price is $18.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 51.3% and 22% respectively. 2% are Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32% Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16%

For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.