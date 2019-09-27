Comparison of Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.01 7.21M -1.71 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 16 -3.61 310.23M -0.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics Inc. 952,192,287.37% -100.5% -88% Amarin Corporation plc 1,958,522,727.27% -450.1% -39.8%

Risk and Volatility

Novus Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.83 beta, while its volatility is 183.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Amarin Corporation plc has a 1.13 beta which is 13.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. On the competitive side is, Amarin Corporation plc which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Novus Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Amarin Corporation plc’s potential upside is 92.55% and its consensus target price is $30.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.3% and 45.5%. Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2%. Comparatively, Amarin Corporation plc has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32% Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59%

For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Amarin Corporation plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Amarin Corporation plc beats on 8 of the 11 factors Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.