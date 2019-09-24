Comparison of NovoCure Limited (NVCR) and Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) and Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovoCure Limited 63 25.73 N/A -0.44 0.00 Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 1 16.62 N/A -0.47 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovoCure Limited 0.00% -31.8% -11.4% Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 0.00% -333.3% -188.7%

Risk & Volatility

NovoCure Limited’s 2.46 beta indicates that its volatility is 146.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s 128.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.28 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NovoCure Limited are 5 and 4.7 respectively. Its competitor Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 and its Quick Ratio is 4.5. NovoCure Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NovoCure Limited 0 1 2 2.67 Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NovoCure Limited’s upside potential currently stands at 5.82% and an $81.67 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 74.7% of NovoCure Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.4% of Second Sight Medical Products Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.1% of NovoCure Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Second Sight Medical Products Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovoCure Limited 17.23% 34.53% 92.28% 76.54% 149.16% 148.57% Second Sight Medical Products Inc. -4.47% 7.67% -16.85% 3.68% -46.85% -5.16%

For the past year NovoCure Limited had bullish trend while Second Sight Medical Products Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors NovoCure Limited beats Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

NovoCure Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) for the treatment of solid tumors. The company markets its proprietary therapy, TTFields delivery system under the Optune name for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma brain cancer. It is also involved in conducting clinical trials for the use of TTFields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and mesothelioma. The company markets its products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and other countries. NovoCure Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Saint Helier, the Channel Islands.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets prosthetic devices to restore functional vision to blind individuals in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, and Canada. The companyÂ’s product is the Argus II System, which treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa. The company was formerly known as Second Sight LLC. and changed its name to Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California.