Comparison of Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) and Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP)

As Biotechnology companies, Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 49 0.00 N/A 2.39 19.68 Midatech Pharma Plc 2 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Novo Nordisk A/S and Midatech Pharma Plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Novo Nordisk A/S and Midatech Pharma Plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36% Midatech Pharma Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Novo Nordisk A/S and Midatech Pharma Plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 1 3.00 Midatech Pharma Plc 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Novo Nordisk A/S and Midatech Pharma Plc are owned by institutional investors at 9.7% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 32.1% of Midatech Pharma Plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.04% -6.79% -4.38% 4.45% -6.08% 1.89% Midatech Pharma Plc -21.05% -30.38% 48.92% -56.58% -79.38% 6.45%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S’s stock price has smaller growth than Midatech Pharma Plc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Novo Nordisk A/S beats Midatech Pharma Plc.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology and other therapeutic products in the United Kingdom, Turkey, other European countries, and the United States. It offers Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush and oropharyngeal candidiasis in adults; Gelclair, an oral rinse gel for the management and relief of pain arising from oral lesions of various etiologies; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate for the prevention of breast cancer. The company also engages in the marketing of Ferralet 90, a prescription iron supplement for the treatment of anemias that are responsive to oral iron therapy; and Aquoral, an artificial saliva spray to provide relief from chemotherapy/radiation therapy. In addition, it is involved in the research and development of various product candidates in the areas of oncology and neuroscience, including ophthalmology; and immunotherapy. Midatech Pharma PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.