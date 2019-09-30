Comparison of Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

We will be contrasting the differences between Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 52 2.06 1.69B 2.37 20.21 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 13.39 N/A -1.41 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Novo Nordisk A/S and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 3,272,023,233.30% 78.3% 36% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.59 beta indicates that Novo Nordisk A/S is 41.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.07 beta which makes it 107.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Novo Nordisk A/S is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Novo Nordisk A/S and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 0 1 0 2.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Novo Nordisk A/S has an average price target of $400, and a 674.74% upside potential. Competitively KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $31, with potential upside of 161.38%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Novo Nordisk A/S seems more appealing than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.8% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares and 84.6% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Novo Nordisk A/S’s share held by insiders are 26.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S has 4.02% stronger performance while KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16% weaker performance.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.