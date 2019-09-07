Comparison of Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see Novo Nordisk A/S and Forward Pharma A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2%

Volatility & Risk

Novo Nordisk A/S has a 0.59 beta, while its volatility is 41.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Forward Pharma A/S is 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.37 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Novo Nordisk A/S is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Forward Pharma A/S is 74.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 74.5. Forward Pharma A/S is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.8% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares and 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares. About 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02% Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S’s stock price has smaller growth than Forward Pharma A/S.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Novo Nordisk A/S beats Forward Pharma A/S.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.