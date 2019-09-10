Comparison of Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 93 7.50 N/A 3.36 28.57

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Novo Nordisk A/S and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Novo Nordisk A/S. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Novo Nordisk A/S’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Novo Nordisk A/S and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Novo Nordisk A/S has a beta of 0.59 and its 41.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a 1.26 beta which is 26.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Novo Nordisk A/S’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are 12.6 and 10.3 respectively. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novo Nordisk A/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Novo Nordisk A/S and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.8% and 46.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S’s shares. Comparatively, 44.13% are China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S has weaker performance than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Novo Nordisk A/S.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.