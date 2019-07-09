Comparison of Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 49 0.00 N/A 2.39 19.68 BeyondSpring Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.42 0.00

In table 1 we can see Novo Nordisk A/S and BeyondSpring Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Novo Nordisk A/S and BeyondSpring Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% -387% -245.8%

Liquidity

Novo Nordisk A/S’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, BeyondSpring Inc. which has a 0.4 Current Ratio and a 0.4 Quick Ratio. Novo Nordisk A/S is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BeyondSpring Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Novo Nordisk A/S and BeyondSpring Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 1 3.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Novo Nordisk A/S and BeyondSpring Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.7% and 1.6%. About 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.04% -6.79% -4.38% 4.45% -6.08% 1.89% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.2% -4.27% -18.84% -17.93% -48.98% -21.65%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S has 1.89% stronger performance while BeyondSpring Inc. has -21.65% weaker performance.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats BeyondSpring Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.