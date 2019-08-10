Comparison of Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 49 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21 Ascendis Pharma A/S 109 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Novo Nordisk A/S and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9%

Risk and Volatility

Novo Nordisk A/S has a 0.59 beta, while its volatility is 41.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Ascendis Pharma A/S’s 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.62 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Novo Nordisk A/S are 1 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio is 22.3 and its Quick Ratio is 22.3. Ascendis Pharma A/S can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

Novo Nordisk A/S and Ascendis Pharma A/S Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 0 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00

Meanwhile, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s average price target is $169.33, while its potential upside is 47.45%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.8% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors. About 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S was less bullish than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.