Comparison of Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

In table 1 we can see Novo Nordisk A/S and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Novo Nordisk A/S are 1 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.2 and its Quick Ratio is 15.2. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Novo Nordisk A/S and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 0 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $45 average price target and a 39.84% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Novo Nordisk A/S and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.8% and 66.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s share held by insiders are 26.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S has weaker performance than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats on 5 of the 8 factors Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.