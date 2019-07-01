Comparison of Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR)

Since Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S 49 0.00 N/A 2.39 19.68 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Novo Nordisk A/S and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Novo Nordisk A/S and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.58 shows that Novo Nordisk A/S is 42.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.79 beta is the reason why it is 179.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Novo Nordisk A/S and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 1 3.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20.67 average target price and a 74.73% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.7% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares. Competitively, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -3.04% -6.79% -4.38% 4.45% -6.08% 1.89% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -8.6% -15.44% -21.34% -21.11% -27.72% 6.83%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S’s stock price has smaller growth than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Novo Nordisk A/S beats Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.