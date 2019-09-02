Comparison of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NVLN) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

As Biotechnology businesses, Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.10 N/A -5.68 0.00 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Demonstrates Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.4% -31.8% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.12 beta, while its volatility is 112.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 32.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.32 beta.

Liquidity

Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. On the competitive side is, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 17.6 Current Ratio and a 17.6 Quick Ratio. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.2% and 76.9% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.7% are Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46%

For the past year Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has -22.62% weaker performance while Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 52.46% stronger performance.

Summary

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.