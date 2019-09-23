Comparison of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NVLN) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

As Biotechnology businesses, Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.14 N/A -5.68 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.4% -31.8% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. is 0.2 while its Current Ratio is 0.2. Meanwhile, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 435.71% and its consensus price target is $12.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. shares and 31.8% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7%

For the past year Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. beats Novelion Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.