Comparison of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NVLN) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.14 N/A -5.68 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.4% -31.8% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Risk and Volatility

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.12 beta, while its volatility is 112.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Novo Nordisk A/S’s beta is 0.59 which is 41.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. Its competitor Novo Nordisk A/S’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Novo Nordisk A/S can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Novo Nordisk A/S has an average price target of $400, with potential upside of 655.57%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.8% of Novo Nordisk A/S are owned by institutional investors. Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02%

For the past year Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has -22.62% weaker performance while Novo Nordisk A/S has 4.02% stronger performance.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats on 7 of the 9 factors Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.