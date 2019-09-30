Comparison of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NVLN) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)

Both Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 11.54M -5.68 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 16 0.00 3.91M -0.53 0.00

Demonstrates Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1,569,427,444.58% 133.4% -31.8% Aptorum Group Limited 23,943,661.97% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. On the competitive side is, Aptorum Group Limited which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. Aptorum Group Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Aptorum Group Limited is $22, which is potential 39.24% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62% Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94%

For the past year Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has -22.62% weaker performance while Aptorum Group Limited has 43.94% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Aptorum Group Limited beats Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.