Comparison of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NVLN) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

As Biotechnology businesses, Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.10 N/A -5.68 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 142.27 N/A -5.11 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.4% -31.8% Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.12 shows that Novelion Therapeutics Inc. is 112.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Albireo Pharma Inc.’s beta is 1.5 which is 50.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Albireo Pharma Inc. are 15.5 and 15.5 respectively. Albireo Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Albireo Pharma Inc.’s consensus target price is $62, while its potential upside is 148.90%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62% Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54%

For the past year Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has -22.62% weaker performance while Albireo Pharma Inc. has 5.54% stronger performance.

Summary

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats Novelion Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.